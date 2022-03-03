New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic benchmark indices on Thursday started the session on a positive note amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 396.02 points or 0.71 per cent to start the session at 55,864.92. The NSE Nifty, on the other hand, opened at 16,739.00, rising by 133.05 points or 0.80 per cent.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by 1.89 per cent. Besides IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Titan, NTPC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Wipro, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finsv were also trading in green.

UltraTech Cement was the biggest loser, shedding by 0.87 per cent, along with Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India and Nestle India.

Analysts suggest that an improvement in the international market could be the reason why the domestic indices are trading in green. However, the Indian market will continue "to face headwinds" due to rising international brent crude amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war.

Experts believe the situation will only change once the war ends, crude oil rates decline.

In the previous session, the Sensex had closed at 55,468.90, falling by 778.38 points or 1.38 per cent, while the Nifty had ended at 16,605.95, shedding by 187.95 points or 1.12 per cent.

"Global markets got a relief from Fed Chief Powel's endorsement of a 25bp rate cut in March. Powel's remark that 'we are not going to add to uncertainty' is an affirmation that rate hikes will not be market unsettling," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, as reported by The Financial Express.

"Morgan Stanley removing 'uninvestable Russia' from the MSCI Index is a long-term positive to stable markets like India which will attract more FPI funds."

"Meanwhile, commodities like metals will continue to outperform and IT will be resilient. Financials present attractive long-term bets," Vijayakumar noted.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged 2.83 per cent to USD 116.13 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors, on the other hand, continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,338.94 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma