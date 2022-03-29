New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices started the session on a positive note with hopes of a positive outcome from the Russia-Ukraine talks. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 57,814.76, rising by 221.27 points or 0.38 per cent, while the 50 NSE Nifty surged by 75.20 points or 0.44 per cent to start the session at 17,297.20.

Maruti Suzuki India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by 1 per cent. Besides, HDFC, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Power Grid, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading in green.

Meanwhile, only three stocks - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, and Dr Reddy's - were trading in red on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On Monday, the stock market had snapped its three-day losing streak to end on a positive note. The Sensex had settled at 57,593.49, climbing by 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent, while the Nifty ended at 17,222, rising by 69 points or 0.40 per cent.

The positive global cues, experts said, was the reason behind an improvement in the market's performance. Investors are hopeful of a positive outcome from Tuesday's Russia-Ukraine talks, they feel.

It should be noted that international brent crude had also settled at USD 112.48 a barrel, falling by USD 8.17 or 6.8 per cent on Monday amid hopes of a positive outcome from the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell USD 7.94 or about 7 per cent to settle at USD 105.96 a barrel.

"Mixed global cues combined with a lack of any domestic trigger are causing volatile swings in the index. However, the rotational buying in select index majors is helping the benchmark to hold at higher levels," Ajit Mishra, Vice President (Research) at Religare Broking Ltd, said on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma