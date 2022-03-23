New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices continued their strong show on Wednesday, rising by 0.38 per cent amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 58,207.81, surging by 218.51 points, while the Nifty was trading at 17,381.45, climbing by 65.95 points.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing by 1.47 per cent. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finsv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, and Dr Reddy's were other top gainers.

Bharti Airtel was the sole loser in the Sensex pack, shedding by 0.76 per cent.

Last week, Sensex and Nifty had climbed by 4 per cent, but they ended in red on Monday due to no progress in talks between Russia-Ukraine. However, the indices bounced back strongly on Tuesday to close over 1 per cent higher, thanks to a recovery in global equities.

Experts have called the recovery of the stock market a "good sign", but said the volatility will persist till the war between Russia and Ukraine and crude price stabilise.

"Markets posted strong gains and settled around the day's high amid mixed cues. Initially, the bias was slightly on the negative side in continuation to Monday's fall, however a strong surge in the select index majors from IT, energy, and banking space completely changed the tone in the latter half," Ajit Mishra, Vice President (Research) at Religare Broking, said on Tuesday as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.57 per cent to USD 117.3 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 384.48 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

