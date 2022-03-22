New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday struggled for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices to counter losses due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 57,072.82, falling by 219.67 points or 0.38 per cent, while the Nifty was trading at 17,072.80, dropping shedding by 44.80 points or 0.26 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding by 2.46 per cent. Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC, and HDFC were other top losers.

Tata Steel, meanwhile, was the top gainer in the opening trade, rising by 1.26 per cent, along with Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, and Titan.

Sensex and Nifty had surged by nearly 4 per cent last week, thanks to falling crude oil rates, easing of COVID-19 curbs, and signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks. However, Russia and Ukraine have not made progress in the peace talks with the West imposing more sanctions against the Kremlin that have led to a rise in oil prices again.

On Monday, brent crude futures settled at USD 111.33 a barrel, rising by USD 3.40 or 3.2 per cent. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped by USD 3.65 or 3.5 per cent to settle at USD 108.35.

"A Houthi attack on a Saudi energy terminal, warnings of a structural shortfall in production from OPEC and a potential European Union oil embargo on Russia have seen oil prices jump in Asia," Reuters quoted OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley as saying. "Even if the Ukraine war ends tomorrow, the world will face a structural energy deficit thanks to Russian sanctions."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma