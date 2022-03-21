New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Monday opened on a flat note amid mixed global cues. In the morning session, the Sensex jumped by 84.33 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 57,948.26. On the other hand, the Nifty was trading at 17,307.85, rising by 20.80 points or 0.12 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by 1.69 per cent. Besides, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Titan, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Larsen and Toubro, and Axis Bank were the other gainers.

Meanwhile, Asian Paints was the top loser, shedding by 2.17 per cent, along with Mahindra and Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Uniliver, State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, and ICICI Bank.

In the previous session, the Sensex had closed at 57,863.93, rising by over 1,000 points, while the Nifty ended at 17,287.05, 311.70 points higher. However, experts believe that the stock market will continue to remain volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Monday, rates of brent crude also climbed by USD 1.96 or 1.8 per cent to USD 109.89 a barrel after the Russian armed forces intensified their attacks on Ukraine. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also surged by USD 2.09 or 2 per cent to USD 106.79.

"This resilience of the market even in the midst of uncertainties and challenges is significant from the investors' perspective. For the short-term the biggest positive for the market is the FPIs turning buyers," The Economic Times quoted Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, as saying.

"Crude again back at USD 110 is a headwind. In 2022 the market will have to grapple with the tightening monetary cycle in the US. The RBI too will have to raise rates this year to combat rising inflation," Dr Vijayakumar noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma