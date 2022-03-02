New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic benchmark indices on Wednesday once again started the session with losses as the Western nations continued to impose sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The Sensex opened at 55,401.96, falling by 845.32 points or 1.50 per cent, while the Nifty was trading at 16,585.40, plunging by 208.50 points or 1.24 per cent.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), only six stocks - Tata Steel, Reliance, Power Grid, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC and Tech Mahindra - were trading in green. ICICI Bank was the biggest loser, shedding by 3.74 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and State Bank of India (SBI).

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bajaj Auto, Carborundum Universal, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Bharat Forge, HDFC Bank, and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers in the opening session.

The stock markets are expected to remain volatile throughout March due to the Russia-Ukraine war, as per experts. Several Western nations, including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), have imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion which, experts say, have left investors worried and uncertain about the future.

"At this point, participants are keeping a close watch on updates related to Russia and Ukraine. Any fruitful negotiation outcome will boost sentiments, however on the flip side any dissatisfaction to either country, may once again impact markets worldwide. We would remain cautious and wait for some meaningful sign of de-escalation," said Ajit Mishra, Vice President (Research) at Religare Broking, on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, also agrees with Mishra. He said the Indian stocks had rallied on Monday amid hopes that curtailing Russian exports would help the domestic steelmakers to capture the export market share.

"Aggravated Russia-Ukraine conflict along with fresh sanctions on Russia by global powers weighed on Western markets. Despite opening on a negative tone, domestic indices staged a strong recovery lifted by metal stocks and positive Asian markets," he said, as reported by PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma