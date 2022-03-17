New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex on Thursday breached the 57,600 mark, rising by 846.31 points in the opening session, amid positive global cues following the de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. Likewise, the NSE Nifty 50 climbed by 236.80 points to open at 17,212.15.

All stocks at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) opened in green, with HDFC being the top gainer as its shares climbed by 3.21 per cent. Besides, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Finsv were also trading in green.

At National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Tata Motors, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Ashok Leyland, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, and Federal Bank were trading in green.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma