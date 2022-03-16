New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic benchmark indices soared over 1.60 per cent on Wednesday, thanks to a rise in banking stocks amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped by 971.73 points or 1.74 per cent and was trading at 56,748.58 in the morning session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 16,938.70, rising by 275.70 points or 1.65 per cent.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by 3.06 per cent. Besides, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finsv, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Asian Paints also soared by over 1.50 per cent in the opening session.

Only Sun Pharma, which plunged by 0.21 per cent, was trading in red in the Sensex pack.

In the Nifty pack, Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Tata Motors, and Bank of Baroda were the most active stocks. Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), however, was trading in red, declining by 0.79 per cent.

However, experts are of the opinion that the stock market will remain volatile for the next few days. In the previous session, Sensex tanked by 709.17 points or 1.26 per cent to end at 55,776.85, while Nifty dived 208.30 points or 1.23 per cent to close at 16,663, ending the their five-day winning streak.

"The world equity market lost its momentum as new financial and trade sanctions were imposed on Russia along with the suspension of gas imports. It is a setback for the market sentiment, which was improving in anticipation of a truce in war. The Indian market was outperforming due to ease in commodity prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, International oil benchmark Brent crude surged 1.38 per cent to USD 101.29 per barrel on Wednesday. Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,249.74 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma