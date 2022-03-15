New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday gave up their early gains after rising by 234.58 points and 56.45 points respectively amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was trading at 56,404.30, declining by 81.72 points or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty plunged by 21.90 points or 0.13 per cent to trade at 16,852.55.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by 2.22 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finsv, Titan, and Sun Pharma.

Only five stocks - Tech Mahindra, Reliance, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Steel - were trading in red on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The stock market had sustained the winning momentum to a fifth day on Monday. The Sensex had closed at 56,486.02, jumping by 935.72 points or 1.68 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 56,545.83, rising by 995.53 points or 1.79 per cent.

"We are gaining traction as strategy is shifting from tactical sell to tactical buy. Investments are chipping in as commodities prices are reverting. FIIs selling and crude prices are subsiding, which is expected to continue based on diplomatic developments and provide an edge to the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, on Monday.

"Globally, investors are bracing for rate hikes as expected. Domestic WPI has spiked up however market is ignoring as future prices can get gloomy," Nair added.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 2.97 per cent to USD 109.3 a barrel. The rupee declined by 10 paise to close at 76.54 against the US dollar on Monday. Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,263.90 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma