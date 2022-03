New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic benchmark indices continued their upward trend in India on Monday, thanks to a rise in the banking sector. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped by 210.40 points or 0.38 per cent to open at 55,760.70 while the NSE Nifty opened at 16,661.90, rising by 31.45 points or 0.19 per cent.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma