New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday jumped 0.29 per cent in the opening trade, a day after the assembly election results for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa were declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While the Sensex was trading at 55,625.68, 161.29 points higher, in the morning session, the Nifty opened at 16,642.25, rising by 47.35 points.

Tata Steel was the top gainer on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which climbed by 1.42 per cent in the morning session. Besides, Sun Pharma, Reliance, and Tech Mahindra were trading in green.

However, 26 out of the 30 stocks at the BSE were trading in the red. Maruti Suzuki India was the top loser, shedding by 1.64 per cent. HDFC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen and Toubro, HDFC Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI) were the other significant losers.

In the previous session, the Sensex and Nifty had closed at 55,464.39 and 16,594.90, rising by 1.50 per cent.

"Indian market witnessed a strong recovery after a brutal fall thanks to some positive news flows on the Russia-Ukraine standoff that to rally in global equity markets and cool off in commodity prices," news agency PTI quoted Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, as saying.

"The outcome of state election results is also acting as a tailwind for the Indian equity market however, it has the impact of only one day and the main focus of the market will remain on the Russia-Ukraine issue because there are still uncertainties."

"US inflations numbers will be announced today and it will act as a critical factor in the upcoming US Fed meeting. Markets are likely to remain volatile till the Fed meeting," Meena added.

