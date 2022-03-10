New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic benchmark indicies on Thursday jumped by more than 2 per cent with the beginning of the counting of votes for the five-state assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped by 1,205.79 points or 2.21 per cent, starting the session at 55,853.12. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 16,682.30, rising by 336.95 points or 2.06 per cent.

Top gainer on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was Asia Paint, which had climbed by 4.40 per cent. Besides, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India (SBI), Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finsv, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, and Mahindra and Mahindra were also trading in green.

Tata Steel was the only stock trading in red on the BSE, shedding by 0.83 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Tata Motors, and Bank of Baroda were trading in green while Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was trading in red.

More to follow...

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta