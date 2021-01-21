The Sensex on Thursday crossed the historic 50,000-mark in the pre-opening session of the stock market.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Equity benchmark indices Sensex on Thursday hit a record high in the pre-opening session and scripted history by crossing the 50,000-mark. Similarly, the Nifty also crossed the 14,700-mark to hit a new high.

At 9.28 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 304.91 points or 0.61 per cent and was trading at 50,097.03. On the other hand, Nifty was up by 88.25 or 0.60 per cent and was trading at 14,732.75 at the same time.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints as their shares rose by 1.43 per cent. Meanwhile, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the Nifty pack as the prices of their shares increased by 3.93 per cent and 2.67 per cent respectively.

Analysts believe that Joe Biden taking oath as the 46th President of the United States (US) has increased the domestic market's hope for a further US stimulus. They also believe that the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive in India will also drive the stock market higher.

"In general, this is a market that's growing optimistic that increased fiscal spending will boost the economy and lead to earnings growth," news agency AFP quoted Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, as saying.

Meanwhile, Binod Modi, strategy head at Reliance Securities, has said that "favourable monetary policies of global central bankers, weak dollar and large fiscal stimulus in the US are expected to ensure sustain FPIs flow in domestic equities".

"We believe underlying strength of the market remains intact given continued recovery in key economic data and expectations of sustained recovery in corporate earnings. Further, ongoing vaccination drive and likely opening-up of economy at full scale augur well for the economy and equities," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

US equities finished at record highs on Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as the President of the United States and he vowed to take all necessary measures to bring back the US economy on track.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.30 per cent higher at USD 55.91 per barrel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma