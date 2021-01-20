Stock Market Highlights: Equity benchmark Sensex hit a new record high of 49,792 for the second consecutive day on Wednsday, while Nifty 50 index closed at 14, 644.70, up 123.55 points.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Equity benchmark Sensex hit a new record high of 49,792 for the second consecutive day on Wednsday, while Nifty 50 index closed at 14,644.70, up 123.55 points, primarily due to healthy buying witnessed in Information Technology stocks.

Tata Motors accelerated by six per cent to Rs 240.40 per share, Wipro gained by 3.4 per cent, while TCS, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Infosys gained between 1-3 per cent each. All sector indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone, with the exception of Nifty FMGC. Auto moved up by 2.4 per cent, PSU bank by 2.1 per cent and Nifty IT by 2.2 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki accelerated by 2.9 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra by 2.2 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 2.7 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and Wipro by 3.4 per cent. Reliance Industries added gains of 1.9 per cent, while ITC, GAIL, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, NTPC were in losses.

Asian Shares jumped to a record high after Jenet Yellen, US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for treasury secretary advocated for a heavy coronavirus relief package.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday on the steps of US Capitol, two weeks after the spot witnessed scenes of a violent mob loyal to outgoing President Donald Trump storming the building and clashing with armed police. He will be oldest President in the United States history, while his deputy Kamala Harris is set to become the country's first female Vice President.

South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.71 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 1.08 per cent to approach its 2019 peak.

