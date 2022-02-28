New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices on Monday plunged by over 1 per cent, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's defence chiefs to put nuclear "deterrence forces" on high alert. The Sensex opened at 55,124.07, declining by 734.45 points or 1.31 per cent, while the Nifty started the session at 16,458.00, plunging by 200.40 points or 1.20 per cent.

Only two stocks - Tata Steel and Power Grid - were trading in green on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser, falling by 2.75 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finsv, Asian Paints, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and National Aluminium Company opened in green, rising by 0.49 per cent, 0.71 per cent and 1.71 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, YES Bank, Punjan National Bank (PNB), Adani Power, Tata Motors, Tata Power Company, Bank of Baroda, and Rain Industries were trading in red.

The stock market had ended in green in the previous session on Friday, giving hope to the investors. However, business analysts have predicted that the volatility will remain high due to the tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukraine and Russia had agreed to hold talks in Belarus in a bid to end hostilities. However, just after that, President Vladimir Putin had ordered his forces to put the country's nuclear "deterrence forces" on high alert due to "unfriendly steps" by the West.

"In the current scenario, as the index has already corrected over the past three weeks, we believe Nifty is poised for a technical pullback from the oversold territory," said Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst at IIFL Securities, as reported by The Financial Express.

"In the upcoming days, volatility is expected to remain high tracking ongoing geopolitical concerns. Consequently, global cues will dictate the future trend," Kumar added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma