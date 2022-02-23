New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Despite rising tensions between the United States-led West and Russia over Ukraine, the Indian benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday. The 30-share Sensex climbed by 314.57 points or 0.55 per cent to start the session at 57,615.25. Likewise, the Nifty opened at 17,180.65, rising by 88.45 or 0.52 per cent.

Larsen and Toubro was the sole loser on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while Kotak Bank was the top gainer - rising by 1.72 per cent. Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), Asian Paints, Bajaj Finsv, Reliance, Tata Steel, and ITC were the other significant gainers.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vodafone Idea, Adani Power, YES Bank, National Aluminium Company, Bank of Baroda, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indiabulls Real Estate, and Tata Motors were the gainers.

However, it is difficult to predict whether the stock market will be able to continue this trend or not due to the heightened tensions between Russia, the West and Ukraine. With approval from the Russian Parliament, President Vladimir Putin has decided to deploy his forces "outside the country".

However, the West - including the US, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, and Canada - have imposed sanctions on Russia. US President Joe Biden has warned Washington will impose more sanctions if Moscow "continues its aggression".

"The major impact of the Ukraine crisis in India is the implications of crude at USD 97. If crude sustains at around these high levels, inflation in India is sure to go up, forcing the RBI to revise its FY 23 inflation target upwards and signal withdrawal from the accommodative monetary stance," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"This would be negative from the growth and earnings perspective. Higher crude prices are negative for tyre, paints and FMCG segments. Financials, particularly high-quality banks, have valuation comfort. IT is likely to exhibit resilience thanks to good earnings visibility."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma