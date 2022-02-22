Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday dropped significantly amid the escalating tensions between the United States (US) and Russia over Ukraine. In the opening session, the Sensex plunged by 1,101.77 points or 1.91 per cent and was trading at 56,581.82. Likewise, the Nifty was trading at 16,878, declining by 328.65 points or 1.91 per cent.

All 30 stocks registered at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were trading in red. Dr Reddy's was the biggest loser, falling by 2.90 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Larsen and Toubro, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finsv, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, State Bank of India (SBI).

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vodafone Idea, Dhani Services, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Adani Power, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda were trading in red.

The escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine is the reason why the Sensex crashed over 1,100 points on Tuesday, said market experts. Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Following Putin's announcement, an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting was held. During the meeting, India also expressed deep concerns over the crisis and said the "developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region."

"Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices. The situation remains fluid; we don't know whether the tensions will escalate or be contained from now on," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to USD 97. The inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance. Globally stock markets have turned weak. Buying opportunities may emerge in this correction," Vijayakumar added.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose 4 per cent to USD 97.35, the highest since September 2014. US stocks fell over 2 per cent on Tuesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma