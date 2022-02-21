Experts have said that the stock market will continue to remain volatile due to Ukraine-Russia tensions. (PTI image)

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices - the 30-share Sensex and Nifty 50 - once again started the session on a negative note on Monday amid rising fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Sensex opened at 57,375.56, falling by 457.41 points or 0.79 per cent, while the Nifty plunged by 135.35 points or 0.78 per cent to open at 17,140.95.

Only seven stocks at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were trading in green - Dr Reddy's, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Sun Pharma. Dr Reddy's was the top gainer, rising by 2.18 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Federal Bank rose by 0.61 per cent. However, Vodafone Idea, Adani Power, YES Bank, Tata Power Company, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Coal India were trading in red.

The stock market has remained volatile despite a "favourable" Union Budget 2022-23 and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to maintain status quo, and repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively.

Experts have majorly blamed the rising tensions between the West and the Kremlin amid fears that Russia might invade Ukraine. They have said that the market will continue to remain volatile till there is some clarity on Ukraine.

"There are strong headwinds for the market arising from Ukraine tensions and monetary tightening by the Fed expected from March onwards," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist (CIS) at Geojit Financial Services, as reported by The Economic Times.

"Adding to these headwinds there are concerns specific to India like sustained FII selling and rising crude. Brent crude at around USD 94 a barrel can aggravate inflation in India and depreciating rupee may further prompt FIIs to sell."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma