New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday jumped by nearly 0.50 per cent, a day after trading flat amid tensions between Ukraine, Russia and the West. The 30-share Sensex jumped by 282.02 points or 0.49 per cent to open at 58,278.70. Similarly, the Nifty started the session at 17,424.00, rising by 101.80 points or 0.59 per cent.

Mahindra and Mahindra continued its strong show at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), rising by 1.15 per cent, followed by Larsen and Toubro, Tata Steel, Titan, HDFC, NTPC, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel.

Hindustan Unilever, on the other hand, was the biggest loser, shedding by 0.54 per cent. Besides Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, and Sun Pharma were also in red.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vodafone Idea was the most active stock, rising by 0.94 per cent. Besides Vodafone Idea, Adani Power, Tata Motors, YES Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Tata Power Company, and Bank of Baroda were also trading in green.

National Aluminium Company and NMDC were the biggest losers, shedding by 0.54 per cent and 3.31 per cent respectively.

Stock markets across the world have remained volatile over the past few days due to the situation in Ukraine. Experts believe the current situation will continue as the 'war-like' conditions in Ukraine has left the investors worried.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Ajit Mishra, Vice President (Research) at Religare Broking Ltd, said the stock market is "dancing to the global tunes and the trend is likely to continue."

"The US Fed meeting minutes and lingering tension over the Russia-Ukraine crisis will remain on the radar. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the choppiness. We reiterate our cautious stance and suggest waiting for further clarity," he said on Wednesday.

