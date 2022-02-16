Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - on Wednesday opened on a flat note as the tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine de-escalated. The Sensex jumped 55.45 points or 0.095 per cent to open at 58,197.50 while the Nifty started the session at 17,396.85, rising by 44.40 points or 0.26 per cent.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by 1.60 per cent. Besides M&M, Power Grid, Bajaj Finsv, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Nestlé India, HCL Tech, Maruti, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, and ITC were also in green.

Dr Reddy's, however, was the biggest loser, shedding by 0.51 per cent. Titan and Ultratech Cement were also trading in red.

On NSE, Vodafone Idea was the most active stock, rising by 0.94 per cent, along with YES Bank, M&M, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Adani Power, Tata Power Company, Bank of Baroda, Manappuram Finance, IDBI Bank, and TV18 Broadcast.

Business experts said the de-escalating tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border has helped the subsided the stock market. However, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, believes that the Fed tightening is the main cause of worry for the investors.

"An important takeaway from the capital flows and market trends is that FII selling is not impacting the market as much as it used to in the past. DIIs and retail investors have been absorbing FII selling and are now a force to reckon with in the market," Vijayakumar was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

"Yesterday, DIIs bought almost double of FII selling of Rs 2299 crore in the cash market. A discrepancy in the market now is that some high quality financials, which are largely FII owned, have become attractively valued. This presents opportunities for long-term investors," Vijayakumar added.

