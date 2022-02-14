New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 - on Monday plunged significantly amid weak global cues. The Sensex dropped 1,253.42 points or 2.16 per cent to open at 56,899.50. Likewise, the Nifty was trading at 16,983.95 in the morning session, down by 390.80 points or 2.25 per cent.

Mahindra and Mahindra is the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, shedding by 4.30 per cent. It is followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), LT, Bajaj Finsv, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Only TCS is trading in green in the Sensex pack, rising by 1.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is the biggest loser on the NSE and is down by 2.78 per cent. Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Company, Adani Power, SBI, National Aluminium Company, and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are also in red.

