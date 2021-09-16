The top gainer in the Sensex pack was IndusInd Bank. Besides IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, ITC, HCL Tech, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corporation of India, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy’s Lab and Bharti Airtel were also trading in green.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Domestic equity market benchmark Sensex on Thursday jumped more than 150 points or 0.26 per cent to open at an all-time high of 58,875.78 while the Nifty surged over 50 points or 0.29 per cent to 17,569.75 to reach its new peak in the opening session, a day after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred several entities from the capital markets for allegedly indulging in insider trading in Infosys Ltd's shares.

The top gainer in the Sensex pack was IndusInd Bank whose shares grew by nearly 3 per cent. Besides IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, ITC, HCL Tech, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corporation of India, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy’s Lab and Bharti Airtel were also trading in green. On the other hand, Titan, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and TCS were trading in the red.

Markets experts believe that the Centre's decision to approve a relief package for the stressed telecom sector was one of the main reasons behind the rise of Sensex and Nifty. The Centre on Wednesday had also approved a revised Rs 25,938 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto and auto-components industries to enhance the domestic manufacturing capabilities.

"The clear message from yesterday’s package for telecom industry and PLI scheme for autos is that the government is on fast-forward mode as far as reforms are concerned. This reform initiatives justify the market’s confidence in India’s potential growth and earnings outperformance. The bold reforms in India’s two crucial sectors have the potential to add to India’s GDP growth in the coming years," News18 quoted Dr VK Vijaykumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, as saying.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals. The United States (US) equities ended with gains in the overnight session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.48 per cent to USD 75.82 per barrel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma