Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex falls 98 points to close at 38,756; Nifty slips to 11,440.05
Publish Date: Mon, 14 Sep 2020 03:49 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed in the red, erasing all gains of the morning session. The S&P BSE Sensex fell by 98 points to close at 38,756.63 while the Nifty slipped 24.40 points to close at 11,440.05.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma