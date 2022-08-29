Monday Mayhem! Sensex Plunges Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Down To 17,100 Amid Negative Global Cues

The Indian benchmark indices declined sharply on Monday tracking negative cues after the US Fed Chair said that the central bank won't back off in its fight against rising inflation. In the morning session, the BSE Sensex plunged by more than 1,300 points or 2.23 per cent to open at 57,524.27. Similarly, the NSE Nifty opened at 17,181.90 points, down by 377.00 points or 2.15 per cent.

The market, however, recovered later in the morning session. At 10.04 am, the Sensex was trading at 57,971.56, down by 862.31 points or 1.47 per cent, while the Nifty was trading at 17,311.55, plunging by 247.35 points or 1.41 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever was the only stock trading in green on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Tech Mahindra was the top loser, down by 4.73 per cent, and was followed by Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Bajaj Finsv, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank.

The market was hit after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the country's economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control. The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) focus right now is to bring inflation back down to 2 percent target.

"Markets expected Jerome Powell to remain hawkish at Jackson Hole but the ultra-hawkish tone of the Fed chief's message and his warnings that Fed's policy will 'cause some pain to households and businesses' and this is 'the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation' were not expected and factored in by the markets," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Other markets in Asia such as those in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the red in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.86 per cent to 101.9 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 51.12 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.