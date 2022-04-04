New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday climbed by 609.03 points or 1.03 per cent to open at 59,885.72 after HDFC twins - HDFC Bank and HDFC Limited - announced their merger. Likewise, the 50 NSE Nifty started the session at 17,838.15, rising by 167.70 points or 0.95 per cent.

"This is a merger of equals. We believe that the housing finance business is poised to grow in leaps and bounds due to the implementation of RERA, infrastructure status to the housing sector, government initiatives like affordable housing for all, amongst others," Money Control quoted HDFC Limited chairman Deepak Parekh as saying.

As expected, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top gainers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), rising by 6.90 per cent and 5.97 per cent respectively. Besides, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Titan, Reliance, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, and Bharti Airtel were the other significant gainers.

However, seven stocks - State Bank of India (SBI), Ultratech Cement, ITC, Bajaj Finsv, Axis Bank, Infosys, and Mahindra and Mahindra - were trading in red.

Investors are buoyed by the merger of HDFC twins, feel market experts. However, Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, believes that the market will remain volatile due to mixed trends in the international market.

He also believes that India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth "will be lower and inflation higher" for the financial year 2022-23 than projected before the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Segments not impacted by the growth slowdown and higher inflation like IT, telecom, oil and gas producers and attractively valued financials are likely to find favour with investors in the near term," he said.

"The market will be keenly watching the Q4 results and guidance of IT companies expected starting next week. FMCG, cement and autos are likely to experience marging pressure from higher input costs," he noted.

