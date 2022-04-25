New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday plunged by 598.08 points or 1.05 per cent to open at 56,599.07 due to the negative trend in the international markets. Likewise, the 50 NSE Nifty started the session at 16,974.85, shedding by 197.10 points or 1.15 per cent.

Except for four stocks - ICICI Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, and Mahindra and Mahindra - all stocks were trading in red at the Bombay Stock Exchange. Hindustan Unilever was the top loser, shedding 3.52 per cent.

In addition to Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Larsen and Toubro, Asian Paints, Nestle India, and HCL Tech were the other top losers.

Not just Sensex and Nifty, most of the Asian stocks continued to plunge on Monday as concern about rapid US rate rises and slowing growth rattled investors. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3 per cent. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.8 per cent while FTSE futures and European futures were off by more than 1 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma