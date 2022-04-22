Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in red, halting their two-day rally in early trade on Friday. The Sensex tumbled over 500 points and Nifty slipped by 156.60 points. The fall reflects weak global markets and selling in index majors HDFC Bank and TCS. Continuous foreign fund outflows also dented sentiments.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Maruti Suzuki declined the most in early trade.

In contrast, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Tata Steel were the gainers.

The Sensex zoomed 874.18 points or 1.53 per cent to finish at 57,911.68 on Thursday. The Nifty rallied 256.05 points or 1.49 per cent to 17,392.60.

Meanwhile, Asian shares too tumbled on Friday as investors fretted about an increasingly aggressive rate-hike outlook for the United States as well as the fallout for the global economy from lockdowns in China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 per cent in morning trade, its sharpest decline in six weeks.

Pulling it lower was a 1.6 per cent loss for Australia's resource-heavy index, a 1.1 per cent drop in Hong Kong stocks and a 0.3 per cent retreat for blue chips in mainland China. Japan's Nikkei lost about 2 per cent.

Oil prices wobbled on Friday as concerns about supply due to a potential European Union ban on Russian oil were offset by demand worries. Brent crude fell 1 per cent to USD 107.17 per barrel, while US crude fell 1 per cent to USD 102.68 a barrel. Looming rate hikes weighed on gold. Spot gold was last down 0.12 per cent to USD 1,949.58 per ounce.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 713.69 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

