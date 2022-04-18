New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday plunged 1,043.55 points or 1.79 per cent in the early morning session to open at 57,295.38 amid mixed global cues. Likewise, the 50 NSE Nifty opened at 17,192.35, shedding by 283.30 points or 1.62 per cent.

India's number two software services provider Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding by 6.41 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finsv, Ultratech Cement, and Titan.

Only five stocks - Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, ITC, and Nestle India - were trading in green on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Stock markets in India were closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively. On Wednesday, the Sensex had opened at 58,338.93, finishing 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent lower. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 17,475.65.

Experts said the stock market is under pressure "in continuation of the prevailing corrective phase" and thus remained largely lower last week. However, they believe that the market might bounce back this week.

"The onset of the earnings season, the release of key inflation data and ECB policy meeting drove the market this week. Hyperinflation and the risk of elevated policy rate hike placed the global market on its toes impacting the performance of equities with rise in yield," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services on last Wednesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

"India's CPI inflation, which stood at 6.95 per cent in March, is expected to remain on the higher side in Q1 FY23 but is expected to subside on hopes of a reversal of commodity prices and improvement in supply. With the start of the earnings season, the domestic market is also likely to be buoyed by sector-specific momentum in the coming days," Nair noted.

India's retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March, and remained above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level, while factory output grew just 1.7 per cent in February, according to official data released post market hours on last Tuesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma