New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices started the Monday's session with losses amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 340.03 points or 0.57 per cent to open at 59,107.15, while the 50 NSE Nifty was trading at 17,700.00, falling by 84.35 points or 0.47 per cent.

The biggest losers in the Sensex pack were Infosys and Kotak Bank, which declined by 0.93 per cent and 0.84 per cent respectively. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance, HDFC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finsv, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, and Bajaj Finance were the other top losers.

Meanwhile, Ultratech Cement was the biggest gainer, rising by 0.73 per cent, followed by NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sun Pharma, Hindustan Uniliver, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, and Asian Paints.

In the previous session, the Sensex had closed at 59,447.18, rising by 412.23 points or 0.70 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 17,784.35, climbing by 144.80 points or 0.82 per cent.

This came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that is has decided to keep borrowing rates unchanged at a record low for the 11th time in a row "to safeguard the Indian economy". However, analysts expect the stock market to remain volatile due to US Treasury yields that have kept investors worried about the economy's long-term prospects.

"With RBI’s policy decision in the rear mirror, the street will now brace for start of the earning season which should at least give us some solid trend. The Q4 earning season is quite significant as it comes on backdrop of the scorching inflation conditions," The Financial Express quoted Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, as saying.

"Well, the theme of the day revolves around TCS results and investors will focus on the management commentary –primarily on future outlook, attrition rates, and deal momentum," Tapse added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma