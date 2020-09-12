The country’s Purchasing Managers' Index increasing from 46.0 in July to 52.0 in August. A reading of more than 50 in PMI has come as a glimmer of hope for the first time in five months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian economy showed a relative improvement in August after being stuck in a limbo for over four months owing to the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdowns. The country’s Purchasing Managers' Index increasing from 46.0 in July to 52.0 in August. A reading of more than 50 in PMI has come as a glimmer of hope for the first time in five months.



Auto companies, led by Maruti Suzuki, reported a 17.1 per cent increase in domestic sales in August, as against 1.1 per cent increase in the previous month. With Central government’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines allowing resumption of several other services, there is bound to be an improvement in economic activities and Indian manufactures remain optimistic for the next twelve months.

Mindful of the same, here are the top 10 stocks we believe you should invest in for impressive returns.



Swaraj Engines

We recommend Swaraj Engines because it is a key supplier of tractor engines to Mahindra and Mahindra — the Indian company which reported a growth of 27 per cent YoY in its tractor division in the month of July. Given the recent hike in Minimum Support Price and robust rabi crop production, there is bound to be a strong demand for tractors.



Reliance Industries

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited scaled a fresh record in Thursday’s trade. Recently, Jio platforms attracted an investment of Rs 1.52 lakh crore from companies like Facebook and Silver Lake Partners, among others. High time you should invest in the RIL stocks.



Hero Motocorp

Hero Motocorp reported a 6.5 per cent YoY growth in motorcycle sales for August 2020. The country’s leading motorcycling manufacturer has recovered its sales to the pre-COVID level, partyly due to a shift from public transport to personal vehicles amid the pandemic. The trend is expected to continue in the coming few months.



Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Ltd has outperformed the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) industry by 12 per cent growth and the trend is expected to continue. The company has increased premium product volume mix from 24 percent to 29 percent over the past five years.



JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi has an annual turnover of about 4000 crores and an impressive production of 13.3 million tonnes per annum. The cement company is one of our picks because it posted a good set of numbers for Q1FY21 and is trading at a significant discount compared to historical averages.



HCL Technologies



The company delivers innovative technology solutions built around Digital, IoT, cloud, Automation, infrastructure management, and cybersecurity, among other areas. There will be faster adaptation of digital services across industries, and the company is well-positioned to benefit from it.



Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems posted a very strong set of numbers for Q1FY21, part due to the fact that hi-tech, manufacturing and life science segments were least impacted under the pandemic. Due to the negligible impact from the pandemic, the company is expect to post strong revenue and profit growth between FY20-FY22.



Metropolis Healthcare



Metropolis Healthcare is India's largest and only multinational chain of pathology labs & diagnostic centers. The company is expected to reach its non-COVID revenues to pre-COVID levels in the third quarter of FY21.





Hawkins Cooker



Hawkins is one of the largest pressure cooker manufacturers in India and exports its products to more than 40 countries. Cookers and cookware growth is bound to surge with the increased penetration of Cooking gas in the Indian households.



Endurance Technologies



Endurance Technologies is one of the leading automotive component manufacturers, having a diversified portfolio of technology-intensified products. There is an increase in demand of two-wheelers in India amid the pandemic and Endurance Technologies, which is a supplier of components to two wheelers, will emerge as one of the beneficiaries from it.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja