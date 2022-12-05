How To Update Your Address Online In Aadhaar | Step-By-Step Guide

THE UNIQUE Identification Number, or Aadhaar, is issued to Indian nationals, serving as an identity card, akin to national identifiers such as the Social Security Number in the US. It is a universal number that helps agencies and services to authenticate the identity of the beneficiary by availing authentication services.

Sometimes, even when data on the Aadhaar card is correct, there is a need to update it – say, if there is a change in one’s permanent address, if a child completes 15 years of age, or if there are spelling errors in the address.

So, if you want to make any changes in your Aadhaar card, you can easily do it by visiting UIDAI’s official website. To change or update the address in your Aadhaar, you need to login to the official website of UIDAI – uidai.gov.in – and click on 'Update Your Aadhaar' under the 'My Aadhaar' menu. Let us look at the step-by-step process to change or update your address details on Aadhaar card.

First, open the official website of UAIDI – https://uidai.gov.in/.

Now click on the 'My Aadhaar' option appearing on the homepage of the website.

Now, under 'Update your Aadhaar' section, click on 'Update address in your Aadhaar'.

Here you will be redirected to a login page.

Now enter your Aadhaar card number, and verify it by entering captcha.

After this, a One Time Password, or OTP, will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to log in to the UIDAI system.

After the login process, you will see the UIDAI website Aadhaar Card Address Change Dashboard. Here click on the option 'Update Aadhaar Online'.

Now select 'Address' from the option shown under 'Aadhaar Data File'.

After that click on Continue to update Aadhaar.

You can also preview your details. Submit the request after checking.

After submitting the request, you will be redirected to the payment portal. A fee of Rs 50 has to be paid for updating the address.

You can pay through UPI, Net banking or other available payment methods.

After the payment is successful, you will get an updated request number (URN).

You can then use the URN number to track the status of the address update online. Also, download/print the receipt of your payment.





You will receive the updated Aadhaar card at the new address within 90 days.