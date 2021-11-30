New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Star Health and Allied Insurance have opened its initial public offering (IPO) today, 30 November. Ahead of Tuesday's initial public offering the company on Monday has raised a little over ₹3,217 crores from anchor investors, it said.

The anchor investors in the Star Health IPO consist of the government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte among others.

Alongside the above-mentioned stakeholders, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Edelweiss Mutual Fund have also been allotted shares.

Star Health IPO Share Price:

As per a circular, Star Health has opened for subscription at a price band of Rs 870-900 per share from today and will close on 2 December. The company has also decided to allocate 3,57,45,901 equity shares to 62 anchor investors at ₹900 apiece, aggregating to ₹3,217.13 crores.

Star Health and Allied Insurance have divided the IPO into two parts. First Rs 5,249 crore is set to be raised through an offer for sale, where 58,324,225 equity shares will be traded by the current promoters and shareholders. The rest of Rs 2,000 crore will be a fresh issue.

"We view STAR’s valuations at 8.2x Sep 2021 BV favorably in comparison to similar levels for ICICI Lombard, as we expect STAR to continue to grow at much higher growth rates while maintaining decent ROE in the post-Covid era. We recommend subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective," Nirmal Bang said in an IPO note, according to a report by Live Mint on Tuesday.

Company Owned by Rakesh JhunJhunwala

Star Health and Alliance Insurance Company is a Chennai-based organization that started operations in 2006. It is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and is one of the leading private health insurers and has a market share of 15.8 percent (fiscal 2021).

Posted By: Ashita Singh