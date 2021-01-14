SpiceJet’s Book Befikar Sale is valid for all the flyers who are travelling between April 1 to September 30, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: SpiceJet’s Book Befikar Sale is here! The Indian airline is offering exciting offers for all domestic flyers at just Rs 899. The sale started from January 13 and will end on January 17 2021.

As per SpiceJet official website, this sale is valid for all the flyers who are travelling between April 1 to September 30, 2021. The airline is giving one-time waiver on the cancellation or change fee (cancel done 21 days before the departure).

Also, SpiceJet is giving a free voucher of equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of Rs 1000 per customer.

Taking to social media, SpiceJet dropped this happening news on its Twitter handle. They wrote, "Book Befikar Sale! Book domestic tickets starting at just Rs899 all in. Also, enjoy the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fee. What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher equivalent to the base fare of your ticket."

Book Befikar Sale! Book domestic tickets starting at just ₹899 all in. Also enjoy the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fee. What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher equivalent to the base fare of your ticket. Travel period: 1 Apr- 30 Sep. Sale closes 17 Jan.T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/QtJP3MZD6t — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 12, 2021

"The discount will be applicable on one-way fares only. This offer can't be combined with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings," SpiceJet further stated.

As per SpiceJet official website, the free flight vouchers are valid till February 28, 2021. The voucher can be redeemed for making a fresh booking with minimum transaction amount of Rs 5,500, this offer is only valid on the domestic tickets made via the official website.

Apart from SpiceJet, even IndiGo has also announced a special five-day sale on all domestic tickets, the sale is starting at Rs 877.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the aviation industry has been significantly impacted after government-imposed restrictions on air travel in India and abroad in 2020. After two months of suspension, on May 25, 2020, the flights resumed, however, only within the nation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv