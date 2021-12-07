Chennai | Jagran Business Desk: Madras High Court on Monday directed the official liquidator to take over the assets of Spicejet, in response to a plea filed by a Swiss company, SR Technics, over unpaid dues. Meaning that SpiceJet is set to be liquidated in order to clear its debt.

“The Official Liquidator is directed to take over the assets of the respondent Company. Consequently, the connected miscellaneous petitions are closed,” the Madras High Court said in its order.

The Gurugram-headquartered airline reportedly failed to make payment of over $24 million to SR Technics for maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft engines, modules, components, assemblies and parts.

“The fact that SR Technics had also issued a notice, under Section 434 of the Companies Act, on 21.01.2015 and the fact that it did not pursue the winding up was also projected as a defence by the respondent. The liability to pay the very debt was denied,” the court order said.

Takeover of assets subject to payment of dues: Spicejet

However, SpiceJet in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange today said, "the Madras High Court through its order dated December 6, 2021 has stayed the earlier order of winding up and appointment of official liquidator for a period of three weeks, subject to the condition that the Company deposits the amount equivalent to $5 million within a period of two weeks."

Spicejet further said that the company is examining the order and shall initiate appropriate remedial steps including preferring an appeal before the appellate jurisdiction within the time frame allowed by the Madras High Court. “The company believes it has a good case on merits and is hopeful of having favourable outcome in the appeal," SpiceJet further said in the filing.

SpiceJet reported a net loss of ₹934.8 crore and ₹998.3 crore in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

