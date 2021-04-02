Want to withdraw cash from ATM without using your card? This initiative will allow customers to withdraw cash from automated teller machines (ATMs) without their cards. Here's a step-wise guide on how to do it.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a bid to promote digitisation and cashless transaction, the NCR Corporation, which controls half of the automated teller machines (ATM) market, has launched India's first interoperable cardless cash-withdrawal (ICCW) solution. It has been launched in association with the NPCI and City Union Bank.

This initiative will allow customers to withdraw cash from automated teller machines (ATMs) without their cards, using their mobile with any UPI enabled apps such as BHIM, Paytm and GPay. The City Union Bank has also said that it has upgraded all of its about 1,500 ATMs to provide this facility.

"We have partnered with NCR to deliver ICCW solution that will enable us to deliver this next-generation solution to our customers which will allow them card-less cash withdrawal using UPI QR code at our ATMs," news agency PTI quoted N Kamakodi, managing director of City Union Bank, as saying.

How can a person withdraw cash from ATM without using a card?

Step 1: In this, the customers need to open any platform which supports UPI app like Google Pay, Bhim, Phonepe, Amazon, Paytm, among others on the smartphone.

Step 2: Now, the customer needs to scan the QR code which is present at the ATM screen.

Step 3: After this, the customer needs to enter the amount of money that needs to be withdrawn.

Step 4: Once you are done with the process, you need to enter your 4 or 6 digit UPI pin, and after this, you will be able to withdraw cash from ATM.

Initially, the money withdrawal through UPI will only allow Rs 5,000, which will be increased later.

What is UPI?

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a system that supports real-time payment which is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India facilitating inter-bank transactions.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma