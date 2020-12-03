The bank said that the above measures will be lifted "upon satisfactory compliance with major critical observations as identified by the RBI", adding that existing users will be able to continue using the services.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In an unprecedented move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked the HDFC Bank to 'temporarily' halt its upcoming digital business-generating activities and stop issuing new credit cards to the customers.

In a statement, the HDFC Bank said that the central bank has directed it to take those steps amid outrage over its online facilities or payment utilities occurred over the last two years.

"RBI has issued an order dated December 2, 2020, to HDFC Bank Ltd with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past two years, including the recent outages in the bank's internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020, due to a power failure in the primary data centre," HDFC said in a statement.

Noting that the RBI has asked it to "examine the lapses and fix accountability", the HDFC bank said that it has taken several measures over the last two years to fortify IT systems and "will continue to work swiftly to close out the balance and engage with the regulator in this regard".

"The bank has been taking conscious, concrete steps to remedy the recent outages on its digital banking channels and assures its customers that it expects the current supervisory actions will have no impact on its existing credit cards, digital banking channels and existing operations. The bank believes that these measures will not materially impact its overall business," the HDFC said.

Following the announcement, HDFC Bank's share declined by over 1 per cent. At 1:30 pm, the HDFC Bank stock was trading 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 1,384.10 per unit at the National Stock Exchange.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma