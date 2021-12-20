New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Leading real estate developer, Shriram Properties made a weak debut in the market on December 20 as the stock listed with a discount of 20 per cent compared to the issue price of Rs 118 per share. The stock opened at Rs 94 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)- a decline of 20.33 per cent from the issue price. It further tumbled 22.24 per cent to Rs 91.75. On the NSE, it made debut at Rs 90, a discount of 23.72 per cent.

The shares were listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10 am on Monday. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company garnered a huge response from investors, ahead of its market debut. The IPO of the company was subscribed 4.60 times over the 2.93 crore shares that were up for sale. The maiden offer of the shares was launched from December 8 to December 10 to raise Rs 600 crore. The price of each share was fixed at Rs 113 to Rs 118.

The IPO saw bids of over 13.51 crore shares against its total issue size of over 2.93 crore shares. Out of this, the portion allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.85 times. On the other hand, the portion allocated for non institutional buyers was subscribed 4.82 times.

Further, the IPO of the company included fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 350 crore. The company has said that the net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

In the last few days, the Shriram Properties shares' grey market premium (GMP) slipped despite the healthy response from the investors during the offer. As per data from IPO Watch, the shares of the company were trading at a premium of just Rs 10 in the grey market. The GMP of the IPO was 8 per cent up over the higher end of the issue price.

Shriram Properties Ltd is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in south India. It was established in the year 2000. The company primarily focuses on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. It also deals with mid-market premium and luxury housing categories, commercial and office space categories.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha