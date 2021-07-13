SHEIN is set to launch in India via Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale. Amazon is kicking off the Prime Day sale on July 26 and the two-day event will be live till July 27.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Popular Chinese e-commerce application SHEIN is set to make a comeback in India, more than a year after it was banned by the Indian government. Along with it, the Indian government had banned several other Chinese apps that included CamScanner, AliBaba, TikTok, and more.

On its website, Amazon has created a dedicated page for Prime Day, listing all the brands that will be a part of the sale. In the same space, it has placed a banner that reads, "Prime Day launches SHEIN.” This shows, the app is marking its return, not as a full-fledged app yet, but as a part of Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

SHEIN was one of the first 59 Chinese applications that were banned in India. These applications were banned in June 2020, by the Ministry of Information Technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The decision to ban the app along with several others came amid the border tensions between India and China in June 2020.

The Ministry of Information Technology in a media statement had said that these apps were banned in view of the emergent nature of threats and that as per information available, these apps are engaged in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the state and public order.”

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India- another Chinese gaming app, made a return with a new identity as Krafton’s Battleground Mobile India earlier this month on July 2.

SHEIN is an online shopping platform for fashion and accessories and mainly focuses on women's wear. However, it also offers men's clothing, kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2008 and ships its products to over 220 countries and regions worldwide.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha