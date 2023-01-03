Shark Tank India Season 2 Returns To TV; Start-Ups Check Steps To Register For Show

The much-hyped and loved business reality show Shark Tank India is coming back with season 2 that will stream on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday, January 2. Shark Tank edition two is all set to captivate its viewers and provide a platform to all the startup founders and entrepreneurs who are seeking funding for their products or idea.

This season's shark panels include CarDekho Group founder Amit Jain, who replaced former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover; Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt; Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart; Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics; Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Here Check How Start-Ups Can Register themselves For Shark TanK India 2

-First, download the SonyLIV app or log on to sonyliv.com and click on the registration banner of Shark Tank India Season 2 to access the form. - Enter your mobile number for OTP verification. (All communication related to the show will be done on this number. Please ensure that the number is always active and accessible.) - Submit the OTP and choose your preferred language - English or Hindi. - Once you agree to the terms and conditions of the show, you will be directed to an online registration form. - You will see a page with instructions, which you should go through thoroughly. Then, click on ‘Start'. - Complete the profile information form. - You will next be asked to fill a form 'About your business'. Here, you need to describe your business model and make the pitch by entering as much information as you can and are willing to share. - Then, write your business idea in one sentence.

Now, all the newbies and start-ups can check the audition process for the show below:

The entire audition process is divided into 3 phases-

Phase 1: In the first phase of the audition, you will be asked for basic information about you and your business.

Phase 2: In phase two, the selectors get to know about you and your business in detail. You need to be prepared with all your key business metrics in order to fill in this form.

Phase 3: In this phase, you will be called to a certain city by the show’s team for an in-person interview, where the team will assess you and your business.

If you are shortlisted in this phase, you will be invited to the studio shoot in Mumbai where you will get to pitch your business directly to our Sharks