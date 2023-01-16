ShareChat Latest Company To Layoff Employees; Lets Go Of 20% Of Its Staff

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM ShareChat laid off 20 per cent of its employees in another layoff announcement by tech companies. The company is owned by Bangalore-based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd and is known for its short video app Moj.

The total number of layoffs is expected to be around 500. The company claimed that it needs to prepare the company to sustain “several external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital.”

A company spokesperson said, "We've had to take some of the most difficult and painful decisions in our history as a company and had to let go of around 20 per cent of our incredibly talented employees who have been with us in this startup journey."

The spokesperson added that "as capital becomes expensive, companies need to prioritise their bets and invest in the highest-impact projects only".

In an internal note, CEO Ankush Sachdeva said, “We are taking a very difficult decision today to part ways with around 20 per cent of our talented FTEs (full-time employees) to ensure the financial health and longevity of our company in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment,”

In December, ShareChat closed down its fantasy sports platform Jeet11, laying off over 100 employees. Shortly afterwards, the company's chief commercial officer Ajit Varghese resigned.

The ShareChat app has 350 million monthly active users across 15 Indian vernacular languages.