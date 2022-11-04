Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat After 3-Week Rallying Trend; Stock To Watch Out For

Despite a flat opening, good performance of markets in Asia bring hope that the market can see a three week rally.

In dismal news for stock market stakeholders, Sensex opened flat again since its closing of 60,836.41 on Thursday. On Friday, it opened at 60,698.27 points. NIFTY 50 opened infinitesimally higher at 18,053.40, just 0.70 points above its previous closing.

Experts have outlined volatility for the ongoing flat flat trend at the markets. However, both benchmark indices have risen by approximately 1.5% each over the last week, making it likely to have gains for the third consecutive week.

Part of the reason for this has been the good performance of markets in Asia in general, particularly those in Hong Kong and China although the major reason might be a strengthening US economy, plateauing — perhaps soon to decline — global inflation, as well as an allaying of recession fears.

Key Stocks

Metal stocks are gaining value in Nifty’s index. Vedanta was up 5.37% at Rs 318.60 and Tata Steel was holding its value at Rs 102.80. Bajaj Finserv has been in the green throughout the week, posting an increase of 3% since yesterday, with a last seen price of Rs. 1,775 per share. IT majors performed dismally with TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra all posting losses.

Utilities were a mixed bag with NHPC gaining and Adani Power declining even as Tata Power was marginally up. In FMCG, Adani Wilmar was down by 1.35% and Britannia was up 0.36%.

While fingers will be crossed that both SENSEX and Nifty close better on Friday, compared to their openings, it remains an indicator that the Indian economy has been generally doing well, indicating higher consumer spending and business operations. However, all is not hunky-dory; the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook had predicted a slowdown of growth — from 3.2 % this year to 2.7% for the next.