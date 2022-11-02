Share Market Updates: Sensex, NIFTY Continue Upward Trend At Opening Trade; Stocks To Look Out For

BSE SENSEX opened marginally higher at 61,156.89 points on Wednesday as against its previous closing of 61,121.35 points on Tuesday. The broader NIFTY 50 index also opened slightly higher at 18,177 from its previous close at 18,145. Despite a positive beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to the gains and later declined 140.5 points to 60,980.85. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 36 points to 18,109.40.

Reliance Industries, considered among the most reliable top performing saw a daily trading decline of 0.40%. Stocks doing well belong to the media and metal sectors as the automotive and information technology sectors opened in the red. Despite the relatively sanguine opening, volatility seems to be the norm for the day.

Karnataka Bank’s record profit of 228% ensured that its stock opened 17% higher today, a 52-week high. On the other hand, LIC Housing went down by 10%. On the other hand, apprehensions are rife as Tech Mahindra’s Q2 net profit slipped 4%. And in its worst fall in over two years, LIC Housing lost 10% of its value over a marginal decline in net interest income for the quarter by 80 basis points to Rs 1,163 crore from Rs 1,173 crore.

Other key stocks to watch out for today are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which has seen a handsome increase in consolidated profit. In the futures and options segment, NTPC climbed 5% to Rs 182, the highest since December 2009.

Brokerage firms are advising buying Nykaa shares as its lock-in period gets over. Grasim, ONGC and Tata Motors are among other stocks that expert investors are advising to buy.

The BSE benchmark climbed 374.76 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 61,121.35 on Tuesday. The Nifty advanced 133.20 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 18,145.40. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.26 per cent higher at USD 95.84 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,609.94 crore, as per exchange data.