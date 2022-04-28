Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 477.05 points higher at 57,296.44 points while the NSE Nifty jumped 151.1 points to 17,189.50 points.

Unilever Limited, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Infosys, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's and M&M were among the early gainers in the Sensex pack.

In contrast, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.

The Sensex tumbled 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent to end at 56,819.39 points on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty declined 162.40 points or 0.94 per cent to 17,038.40 points.

Meanwhile, global share markets steadied on Thursday, taking comfort in technology earnings, though an energy crisis in Europe and China's lengthy lockdowns kept the mood cautious and have propelled the dollar close to 20-year highs as investors seek out safety and yield.

Nasdaq 100 futures were up 1 per cent in the Asia session and S&P 500 futures rose 0.7 per cent after Facebook owner Meta beat Wall Street profit forecasts and said it had eked out user growth, sending its shares up almost 20 per cent after hours.

A rally in Microsoft shares overnight also helped Wall Street indexes to a steady close.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent, led by a 1 per cent bounce in Australian stocks from Wednesday's one-month trough. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent.

Asian markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.73 per cent to USD 103.50 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 4,064.54 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

"A clear trend in markets now, in developed markets as well as in India, is the preference for value stocks over high-priced growth stocks.

"This is partly a reflection of risk aversion among investors in the present context of mounting challenges posed by the expected aggressive tightening by the US Fed and the uncertainties arising from the Ukraine war that is getting prolonged," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta