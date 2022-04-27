Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Indian equity benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday as Sensex tumbled 495.77 points to 56,860.84 in early trade and Nifty slipped 144.15 points to 17,056.65.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 348.11 points or 0.60 per cent at 57,019.37.

Meanwhile, the 50-script Nifty was trading at 17,085.20, down by 115.60 points or 0.67 per cent.

"The roller coaster ride in markets is set to continue in the near-term. With the 3.95 per cent sell-off yesterday (Tuesday), Nasdaq is now 23 per cent down from its record highs and, therefore, can be said to be in bear market territory.

"The real worry for markets now is a possible sharp global slowdown triggered by the coming aggressive monetary tightening in the US, severe Covid-related lockdowns in China and woes in the Euro Zone caused by the Ukraine war," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, M&M, Wipro, Maruti and Titan were the major laggards in early trade.

In contrast, NTPC, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Power Grid and HDFC were the gainers.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals, with Tokyo and Seoul quoting over 1 per cent lower, while Hong Kong and Shanghai trading marginally higher.

Stocks in the US had ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

The Sensex jumped 776.72 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 57,356.61 on Tuesday. The Nifty rallied 246.85 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,200.80.

International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.5 per cent to USD 105.42 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 1,174.05 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Meanwhile, China stocks rebounded from two-year lows on Wednesday, despite falls in most Asian markets, as robust March industrial profit data and a pause in the yuan's tumble eased some concerns about the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1 per cent by the lunch break, after touching its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.1 per cent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 per cent.

Asian shares broadly weakened amid a global stock sell-off.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta