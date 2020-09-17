Although these new technologies have helped the common man in availing the banking services easily, there are some shortcomings of using these technologies.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the changing trends in technology everything including the banking services has changed a lot and have become much easier. Sending and receiving money through Digital Wallet, NEFT / RTGS, UPI, Google Pay, and many more others have also become a lot easier.

Although these new technologies have helped the common man in availing the banking services easily, there are some shortcomings of using these technologies.

Sometimes, people, while sending money through digital payments options, type wrong account number or any detail, asked while making the transaction, due to which the money sent by them is transferred to someone else’s account.

If the bank account number you typed by mistake is not available in the bank data, then all the money will be returned to your bank account. But if the account number is present in the bank's data, then that money will reach the account of the person to whom you have sent it by mistake.

So to counter these problems, here is the procedure you should follow if you are facing a similar issue:

First contact the branch manager of your bank:

First of all, inform your bank immediately through mail or phone. If your money has reached the bank account of an unknown person in another bank or branch, then in that case only that bank can solve this problem. You should first inform your bank branch and meet the manager privately. In such a situation, you have to tell the bank the day (date) of sending the money, the time of sending it, your account number and the account number of the recipient of the money.

Write to the bank

In some circumstances, when asked by the bank, the person who received the money by mistake is ready to return the money. Senior Advocate Manoj Singh said, "If money goes into someone's account by mistake, you can ask the bank for recovery." In fact, neither someone's liability is created nor someone's liability is made, so money should be returned. If the money has gone in error, then it can be written to both banks to return the money.

Make a complaint:

If you have sent money to the wrong bank account, then immediately complain in the branch where the person is receiving the money. No bank can withdraw money from the accounts of its customers unless the customer's permission is obtained. Banks do not share information about their customers. Therefore, if you complain to the concerned bank or branch, in such a case, the bank will identify the customer and ask him to return the money, which has been sent to him by mistake.

Posted By: Talib Khan