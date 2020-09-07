The indices opened flat on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex plunged over 100 points to 38,253.95, while Nifty shed 31 points to 11,305 in the opening trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex was down 148.14 at 38,209.04 at 9:59 am, while Nifty plunged 38.65 to 11,295.20 at 10:00 am.

Earlier on Friday, the Sensex had closed at 38,357.18, while Nifty closed at 11,333.85.

Vodafone Idea, Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Maruti were among the top gainers. Among the top losers were Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, M&M and HDFC Bank.

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged 10 per cent in anticipation of the telecom company's strategic announcement today. Vodafone Idea had Friday said that it would raise up to Rs 25,000 crore in fresh capital. The telecom operator will make a strategic announcement at a virtual conference at 11:45 am today.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma