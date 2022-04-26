New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The domestic benchmark incidies rebounded strongly on Tuesday after falling for two consecutive days, thanks to a positive trend in international markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 57,356.61, jumping by 776.72 points or 1.37 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 246.85 points or 1.46 per cent to finish at 17,200.80.

In the Sensex pack, PowerGrid was the top gainer, rising by 4.19 per cent. Meanwhile, Titan, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Larsen and Toubro, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Axis Bank was the top loser, shedding by 0.72 per cent. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Asian Paints, and Wipro were other top losers.

All major Nifty sub-indexes also settled in positive territory, the Nifty Realty index leading the pack with a 3.8 per cent jump. Nifty's auto index closed up 2.8% at an over two-month high led by a 6% surge in Bajaj Auto.

Car maker Maruti Suzuki India, which is set to post results later this week, rose to a near eight-week high during the session but gave up gains to settle 0.07 per cent lower. Adani Enterprises closed up 4.9 per cent at a record high, while Adani Ports was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index with a 5.8 per cent jump.

Experts said the positive global trends helped the stock market in India rebound strongly after two tough sessions. However, they said the volatility would continue due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the lockdown in China amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We are seeing a phase of consolidation, our fundamentals have not changed and we will largely react in line with global stocks. So, we are seeing a rebound," Ajit Mishra, vice president (research) at Religare Broking, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.75 per cent to USD 101.55 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 3,302.85 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma