New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Equity benchmark Sensex on Tuesday crossed the record mark of 53,500 after it traded at an all-time high of 53,509.04. The Sensex rose by 558.4 points to reach an all-time high mark. Meanwhile, the 30-share index Nifty also hit 16,000 for the first time today after it rose by over 133 points.

