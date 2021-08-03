Sensex surges 558 points to reach all-time high of 53,509, Nifty soars to 16,000-mark for first time
Sensex Updates: The Sensex rose by 558.4 points to reach an all-time high mark. Meanwhile, the 30-share index Nifty also hit 16,000 for the first time today after it rose by over 133 points.
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Aug 2021 01:16 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Equity benchmark Sensex on Tuesday crossed the record mark of 53,500 after it traded at an all-time high of 53,509.04. The Sensex rose by 558.4 points to reach an all-time high mark. Meanwhile, the 30-share index Nifty also hit 16,000 for the first time today after it rose by over 133 points.
