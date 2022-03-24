New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday plunged by more than 0.65 per cent amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 399.34 points or 0.69 per cent to open at 57,285.48. Likewise, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 17,128.70, falling by 117.00 points or 0.68 per cent in the morning session.

Banking and financial stocks were the worst-hit sectors with Kotak Mahindra Bank shedding by 3.52 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, and Bajaj Finsv.

Dr Reddy's, meanwhile, the top gainer rising by 1.25 per cent. Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro, NTPC, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Ultratech Cement were the other gainers in the Sensex pack.

The Indian indices on Wednesday had also declined by over 0.40 per cent despite gains in the previous week when they had surged by 4 per cent. Analysts believe that the stock markets will continue to remain volatile due to no progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"After the recent rally, market is getting cautious. Volatility is back due to inflationary pressures triggered by supply constraints. While consistently rising input cost and fall in demand due to surge in Covid cases in parts of the world, war and high commodity prices are impacting earnings growth which can lead to downgrade in outlook," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged to USD 120.88 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 481.33 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma