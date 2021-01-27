Closing Bell: Today's drop took the aggregate four-session loss of the BSE Sensex to 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent, while the 50-share index has lost 677.20 points or 4.62 per cent during the last four sessions.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Marking the fourth straight session of loss, the BSE benchmark Sensex on Wednesday shed 938 points and dropped below 47,500-mark, while the NSE NIFTY dropped below the 14,000 level, mainly due to the widespread selling across counters and losses in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, private lenders and select IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex plunged 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent today to settle at 47,409.93 at the closing bell of the Bombay Stock Exchange. Likewise, the NSE Nifty plunged 271.40 points or 1.91 per cent to close the session at 13,967.50. About 1,053 shares advanced, 1,809 declined, and 141 were unchanged.

Today's drop took the aggregate four-session loss of the BSE Sensex to 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent, while the 50-share index has lost 677.20 points or 4.62 per cent during the last four sessions.

On the Sensex chart, Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, HDFC, Asian Paint Tata Motors, Tata Steel and GAIL were among the major losers. Of the Sensex constituents, 24 shares closed in the red and 6 in the green. The volatility also remained high ahead of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday, with India VIX rising 4.93 per cent to 24.39 level.

Analysts said investors of late have preferred taking profits off the table ahead of the Union Budget and futures and options (F&O) expiry. Foreign investors sold equities worth Rs 765.30 crore on a net basis in the Indian capital market on Monday, exchange data showed.

Indian equity markets were closed on Tuesday for the Republic Day. Elsewhere in Asia on Wednesday, stocks ended mixed as investors turned cautious after Wall Street slipped from record levels.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.41 per cent at 55.87 per barrel. On the forex market front, the rupee ended 2 paise higher at 72.92 against the US dollar.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan